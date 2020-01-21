Lori Harvey Pleads Not Guilty In Criminal Hit-And-Run Case!!

Lori Harvey is refusing to admit guilt to criminal hit-and-run charges after being accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Los Angeles.

According to legal documents obtained by reports Lori entered a not guilty plea today in an Los Angeles County courtroom. Now that she’s deciding to fight this, Lori has been ordered back to court next month for a preliminary hearing.

Related Stories:

Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Lori Harvey Arrested For This…..

Lori Harvey Is Having A Hot Girl Summer With Diddy (Of All People)

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: