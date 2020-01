Ciara and Russell Wilson have announced that they are now expecting a new baby. Russ and CiCi confirmed via social media that baby number 3 is on the way for them. The couple sharaed photos from a recent vacation in Turks and Caicos where CiCi’s baby bump was poking out.

Here is a pic that CiCi posted on her IG page

Russ posted this on is page…

Congrats to the happy couple.

