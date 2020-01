Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecees Harris is now a free man. He was released from federal custody on Wednesday. Harrris’ long time girlfriend and mother of his two children, Yandy Smith took to her Instagram page yesterday to show her followers how it all went down when her man came home after 4 years in prison. In the short clip, the couple is seen hopping out of a black Bentley Truck, and Mendeecees throws away his prison attire.

Also On K97.5: