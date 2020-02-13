Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King For Comments

Rapper Snoop Dogg has issued an apology to Gayle King after her interview with Lisa Leslie where many felt like she disrespected the legacy of Kobe Bryant. Snoop posted a video apologizing to Gayle, and requested that they work their issues out in private.

This development comes after Snoop spazzed out to his followers last week about Gayle and how she conducted the interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. The questions about Kobe’s 2003 sexual assault case are what got Snoop in an uproar.

Snoop is now admitting that he was wrong for his actions since Gayle has been receiving death threats as of late. He also said that he was trying to defend Kobe since Kobe can no longer defend himself.

In the video posted on Instagram Snoop lays out his feelings about the situation.

