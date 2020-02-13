Pentagon Plans To Shift #3.8 Billion To Fund Border Wall with Mexico!!

The Trump administration is preparing to redirect an additional $3.8 billion in programs from the Department of Defense to pay for the construction of a wall at the US-Mexico border A total of $7.2 billion of military funding is expected to go towards the border wall this fiscal year.

