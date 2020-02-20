Pop Smoke’s Best Friend Speaks Out About The Rappers Murder

More details are emerging in the death of rising Hip Hop star Pop Smoke. Pop’s best friend Mike Dee is speaking out about the tragedy that occured early Wednesday morning. In an Instagram post Mike says that nothing can help him express his pain, and he also addresses the people who have been saying that he may have been involved with the murder of his friend. The two were posted up on IG together in pictures at the home where Pop was tragically murdered

On his IG post Mike says

“I just lost my f***ing brother, my heart my dawgz. You guys have no type of sense or sympathy! Yall don’t kno whats going on yall come on here playing investigator and bashing me on the internet, I would never in my life set my brother up.” He concludes with a message for Pop, saying … “Just kno I got you forever brother the truth will come to light until then sleep in peace.” 9:41 AM PT — Sources familiar with the surveillance video tell TMZ … the video shows at least 4 masked men with hoodies making their way into the house just 10 minutes after people inside the house deadbolted the front doors shut. We’re told they did not turn the house alarm on, which made it easier for the home invaders to get inside.

