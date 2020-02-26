CLOSE
NBA Suspends Malik Monk Indefinitely For Violating the League’s Anti-Drug Program!!

Monk, whose play for the Charlotte Hornets has comes on as of late, will be sidelined due to suspension until the league determines that he is in compliance with the anti-drug program.

