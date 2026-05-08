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J.R. Smith Graduating From NC A&T This Weekend

J.R. Smith Graduating From NC A&T This Weekend

Former NBA champion J.R. Smith is graduating from NC A&T this weekend after earning his college degree and playing golf for the Aggies.

Published on May 7, 2026

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JR Smith in the Oakley Fusion Collection
Source: Oakley / OAKLEY

Former NBA star J.R. Smith is adding another major accomplishment to his résumé.

The two-time NBA champion is set to graduate from North Carolina A&T State University this Saturday, May 9, after reportedly earning a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies.

Smith first enrolled at the Greensboro university in 2021, shortly after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. While many know him for his 16-year basketball career, his time at NC A&T introduced fans to a different side of him.

After joining the university, Smith became a member of the Aggies’ golf team and competed throughout his time at the school. Because he went straight from high school to the NBA in 2004, he had to petition the NCAA for eligibility before being cleared to play college golf.

Ahead of graduation, Smith shared his excitement on social media, posting a video wearing an “Aggie Pride” shirt alongside his graduation cap and gown.

“We did it!” Smith said in the clip. “Secured the bag, man.”

For many fans, the moment represents more than just a degree. It’s a reminder that it’s never too late to pursue education, even after reaching success in another field.

Read the full story here.

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