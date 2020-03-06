Young Dolph Says He Is Done Making Music

Rapper Young Dolph could be close to retirement. The Memphis artist took to his IG earlier this week to announce that he could be walking away from the music industry so he can spend more time with his family.

The post was captioned “Highly considering quitting music because I really wanna be with my kids 24/7,” he wrote on top of a black screen.

It’s possible that Dolph was cappin’ but who knows. He also spoke to Complex about his desire to retire. When they reached out to him, “I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son.”

Dolph is currently on tour with Key Glock for the No Rules U.S. Tour.

Also On K97.5: