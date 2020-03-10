Tekashi 69 Reportedly Set To Be Released in August!!!

According to the Bureau of Prisons Inmate website, Tekashi 69 is reportedly set to be released on August 2nd.

Related Stories:

Tekashi 69 Sentenced To 24 Months In Prison And Five Years Supervised

Tekashi 69 Reportedly Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates In Upcoming Trial!!!

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: