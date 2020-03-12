Nike and Apple Announce They’re Closing U.S. Stores In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak!!

While some retailers and chains are reducing hours, Nike and Apple have decided to close their U.S. stores for the rest of the month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Stories:

Apple AirPods Are The Most Wanted Holiday Gifts For Teens

Mamba Love: Nike Confirms Kobe Bryant Products Sold Out, Not Suspended

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: