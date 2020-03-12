CLOSE
Nike and Apple Announce They’re Closing U.S. Stores In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak!!

While some retailers and chains are reducing hours, Nike and Apple have decided to close their U.S. stores for the rest of the month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

