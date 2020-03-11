CLOSE
Former Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Donates $2 Million To Increase African American Voter Registration!

Mike Bloomberg may have dropped out of the presidential race, but he is still focused on defeating president Trump.

The billionaire just donated $2 million to increase African American voter registration in eight key states.

Piggy bank standing on dollars

Source: David Franklin / Getty

