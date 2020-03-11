Former Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Donates $2 Million To Increase African American Voter Registration!

Mike Bloomberg may have dropped out of the presidential race, but he is still focused on defeating president Trump.

The billionaire just donated $2 million to increase African American voter registration in eight key states.

Related Stories:

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden

Who’s Cappin – Mike Bloomberg And His Debate Performance

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: