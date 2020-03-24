The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Members of the International Olympic Committee are confirming that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are going to be postponed. According to USA TOday, the games will be delayed until 2021 and there will be an announcement coming soon.

A statement from IOC member Dick Pound said “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided”. He added “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

“It will come in stages,” he said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

