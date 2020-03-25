Cam Newton Officially Released By The Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton has officially been released by the Carolina Panthers. The team announced on Tuesday that the NFL’s 2011 Number 1 is now a free agent.

Cam is currently in Atlanta rehabbing from foot surgery and had a physical on Monday that was coordinated by the Panthers and his agents according to ESPN.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney released a statement and said that “Cam has meant a lot to this organization and the Carolinas.” He also stated “Everyone saw his performances on the field. I had the privilege of seeing how hard he worked off the field, and his commitment to this team when no one was watching. He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose. He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise. His contributions to this team, this community and the game of football will leave a lasting impact on our organization.”

Cam told his followers on Instagram that he was “free and hungry.”

Also On K97.5: