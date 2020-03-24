CLOSE
Kanye West Donates To Chicago & Los Angeles Charities To Feed Children And The Elderly Amid Coronavirus Outbreak!!

As the impact from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continues, many are doing what they can help those in need. Kanye West is the latest high-profile name to lend a helping hand by donating to charities in both Chicago and Los Angeles by providing meals for the needy.

Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020

Source: (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) / (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

