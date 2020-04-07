Tyler Perry Tips A Total of $21K To 42 Atlanta Restaurants!!!

Tyler Perry is once again showing how generous he is…

He recently tipped 42 local Atlanta restaurant employees over $20,000 which we know meant the world to them. From Mr. Perry’s good deeds, dozens of families have benefited.

Related Stories:

Tyler Perry’s Instagram Challenge Brings Out Music’s Finest

Tyler Perry Hires A New Medical Examiner To Investigate Nephew’s Suicide

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Also On K97.5: