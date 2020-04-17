The Governor of Kenya Is Facing Backlash For Including Hennessy In COVID-19 Care Packages

The news broke Tuesday during a media briefing that the Governor of Kenya would be including a small bottle of #Hennessy in care packages for citizens along with food and other essential items.

Mike Sonko, Nairobi Gov. states the alcohol is “throat sanitizer”. He believes that this liquor will play a role in preventing people from getting the virus, but World Health Organizations state that alcohol isn’t a safe guard again coronavirus and that people should actually reduce drinking habits. Hennessy made a statement rejecting any of the claims from governor about protecting others from the virus.

“Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any alcoholic beverage does not protect again the virus”. Alcohol sales have spiked up 55 percent since the end of March and health experts do not recommend using liquor as throat sanitizer.

Also On K97.5: