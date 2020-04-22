Young Thug And French Montana Are Beefing Over Kendrick Lamar Comments!

Last night, fans watched rapper #FrenchMontana make claims that he would defeat #KendrickLamar in a battle of hits. Since this pandemic has started, artists have been having battles via social media to see who has the most hits. So the comment seemed harmless but #YoungThug had to comment on what he thought was pure blasphemy.

“I’m only speaking from an artist’s standpoint. You do not have nowhere near more hits than Kendrick Lamar whatsoever. You probably won’t ever have more hits than buddy. So get that out of your head”. This comment was after French posted a throwback picture of Thugger in a skirt.

The two exchanged words as Thug posted a few videos and other artists starting to jump into the mix like #Gunna who prayed for #French with Wheezy his producer. “Prayers up for French Montana. Cuz he gone need em”.

After the heated argument, things seems to slow down between Thug and French and we’re hoping they are calling it even. No matter who has more hits, all of these artists are talented and in the end it doesn’t serve a purpose to take public jabs at each other.

