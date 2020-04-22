JLo and Husband Alex Rodriguez Looking To Buy Ownership In New York Mets!

It’s no secret that #JLo is married to a former professional baseball shortstop by the name of “A-Rod” and the two are making power moves. Sources revealed that the couple reportedly expressed interest in buying the #NewYorkMets and has retained JPMorgan Chase in order to help raise money in an effort to make a bid for the Mets.

Former baseball superstar #DerekJeter also owns an MLB team and many say Rodriguez wants to follow in his footsteps. Jeter owns the Miami Dolphins and has been at the forefront of the organization since they traded owners. Derek acts as the CEO and runs baseball operations. A-Rod used to play for the #Yankees so this inquiry may seem odd. His wifey is also from the Bronx where the Yankees play. But the Yankees are not for sale, at least not for a long time.

The Mets have been at odds since the current owners said they were looking to sell a majority share of the team in December. They struck a deal that later fell apart and now they need new takers. This would be amazing to see the two own a baseball team. We are rooting for them and will give updates as the story progresses.

Also On K97.5: