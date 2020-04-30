Have you discovered anything new about your family or significant other while being stuck together during the quarantine? In a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith says she discovered she doesn’t know anything about her husband Will Smith after being stuck around each other 24/7 home quarantined.
Heakrack and Billy Sorrells both have wives and kids and are going through similar things with these stay at home restrictions. Billy admits what he’s learned about his wife and it has him confused & frightened!
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Discovered She Doesn’t Know Husband Will Smith At All During Quarantine [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com