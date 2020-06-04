Travis McMichael Allegedly Used A Racial Slur Before Fatally Shooting Ahmaud Arbery As He Was Jogging

This story just gets sadder and more surreal by the day. The man who caught the killing of #AhmaudArbery on video, states he heard #TravisMcMichael use a racial slur after fatally shooting him.

Witness #WilliamBryan told investigators that McMichael said “fu***** n***er” after firing three blasts from his shot gun which left Ahmaud dead in the streets. Body camera footage also showed a Confederate flag sticker on the toolbox of McMichael’s truck.

The events were outlined stating the three men engaged in an elaborate chase, hitting the 25-year old jogger with a truck as Arbery repeatedly tried to avoid them. As Travis and Gregory McMichael attempted to head him off, Arbery turned and ran past the truck where William was filming the entire incident. Now, investigators state they found a swipe from a palm print on the rear door of Bryan’s truck which appears to be from Ahmaud.

Bryan’s attorney has contested allegations his client took part in the killing but he became involved when he yelled to the McMichael’s “Do you got him?” after he saw them chasing the jogger. None of them had dialed 911 at this point but all three of their lawyers have proclaimed their innocence.

We will continue to post updates to this story as it unfolds. With all of the rioting and protesting, it seems like more facts are coming to light. We keep the Arbery family in our prayers during this time.

