In some promising COVID-19 news, Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier today that a possible vaccine could be available by the end of this year.

Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and in a testimony before Congress, he said regarding a vaccine, “I believe it will be when and not if.”

Dr. Fauci says a coronavirus vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021: “I believe it will be when and not if.” pic.twitter.com/yky42i4TsL — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 23, 2020

Hopefully a vaccine will be available sooner than later, and the spread of the virus will cease.

Also On K97.5: