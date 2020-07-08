Young Thug vs Pusha T – The Feud That Sparked Over A Drake Diss On Pop Smoke’s Debut Album

The late rapper #PopSmoke recently gave the world his last project called Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon that celebrated his life and all that he was cooking up before he was taken away too soon. The 19 track album features many stars including #YoungThug , #Gunna and #PushaT but their track Paranoia did not make the cut. It was instead leaked online earlier this week and many wonder why.

Apparently, #PushaT is still holding on to his beef with #Drake after 3 years of feuding and decided to send a few shots at Drizzy on his verse in the song. The lyrics can be found in a link below, but once Young Thug caught wind of what Pusha was trying to do, he was not having it.

Thug took to Instagram to explain why he wanted no parts on the song stating “I don’t respect the Pusha T verse on the song with me and Gunna cause I don’t have nothing to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna. And if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf. This rapper sh** so ga*”. Pusha T responded in his #Instagram story with multiple messages and also calling Drake a snitch.

“Aye Young Thug, a couple of things, I don’t feel bad, nobody knew what the verse was about. The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know. They only assumed because HE TOLD THEM. The same way he told about Ross Maybach 6 verse. And he’ll tell record executives about verses God only knows what else he’ll tell. 2. Young Thug you were the last verse added because I requested you. And most important Young Thug so we are clear, I would never look or need your respect for what it is I bring to this rap game”.

Whew. Someone is mad mad. He also reached out to Pop Smoke’s manager Steven Victory asking him to take him off of Pop’s delux album to avoid any confusion. Is it that deep?

Here are what the lyrics say to Pusha T’s verse. Is Young Thug wrong? We will update the site with more information if released. Pop Smoke – Paranoia Lyrics

Also On K97.5: