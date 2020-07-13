One of the most anticipated episodes of Red Table Talk aired over the weekend and Jada Pinkett-Smith and her husband Will Smith had the internet on fire after Jada described her situation with August Alsina an “entanglement”. Not only did that description catch Will off guard, but instantaneously had everyone on Twitter cracking jokes and reacting to the conversation.

If you’ve been off the grid since last week, August Alsina explained in an interview that the Smith’s had an open marriage and that Will was not only cool with Jada and Alsina’s relationship but he actually signed off on it. Jada responded on her show by saying “After we made the decision to separate what we thought would be indefinite, at that time, I entered an entanglement with August.”

Now the word ENTANGLEMENT has taken on an entire life of its own, and has people questioning themselves “Am I in a relationship or an entanglement?” For today’s Billy Sorrells File, Billy breaks down the 5 signs that indicate you yourself are in an entanglement, not a relationship if the guy you are dating does any of these things!

Billy Sorrells File: 5 Signs That You’re Not In A Relationship, But An Entanglement [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com