Things took a turn for Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen was questioned by the public about why her name reportedly appeared on flight logs belonging to Jeffrey Epstein, along with other celebrities and politicians—including John Legend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Summer Walker chimed in with screenshots and wrote in the caption, “Oop Ms. Chrissyy…. you deleted 60k tweets, was on Epstein flight logs, and said you going to ‘jail for pizza’ . Interesting, everything done in the dark will eventually come to light #Godisgood.”

Chrissy Teigen took to her Twitter account to defend herself against the accusations, admitting that she did delete a massive amount of her tweets for good reason. “I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f*cking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of f*cking operative,” she said.

Lore’l breaks down the whole situation, plus in some more positive news, we are sending a huge congratulations to Viola Davis and baby rumors swirl around a Kardashian! Catch up with everything you missed from The Lo Down!

SEE ALSO: Conscious Couple: The Times YBN Cordae And Naomi Osaka Showcased Black Joy And Resistance

SEE ALSO: Another Year Around The Sun: Tristan Mack Wilds Turns 31 [PHOTOS]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: Summer Walker Calls Out Chrissy Teigen Over Jeffrey Epstein & Old Tweets [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: