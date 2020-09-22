As much as she tried to support her husband throughout this entire sh*t show of an episode, Kim Kardashian seems ready to pull the trigger on divorce proceedings and not even her harshest critics could blame her for it.

According to Page Six the sex tape star turned household name has reached her breaking point with rap star turned MAGA hubby, Kanye West, over his anti-abortion stance. Something that ultra-conservative Republicans hold near and dear to their religious beliefs.

A source close to the couple tells Page Six that West’s bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance have taken a toll on their crumbling marriage.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” our insider shared, “but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

Over the past few months, West, 43, has been extremely vocal about being pro-life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kardashian, 39, nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West.

Given Kanye’s pro-life stance you can bet your bottom dollar that he’s going to support whatever Supreme Court nominee Donald Trump puts forward who’ll no doubt strike down the Roe V. Wade decision that’s upheld a women’s right to abortions in the United States for decades.

While most assumed that Kimye wouldn’t last given the whole “Kardashian Kurse” when it comes to their love lives, no one could’ve predicted it would be Kanye West’s political views that would be his marriage’s undoing. But the man really has been on one for the past few years. From calling slavery a “choice” to urinating on his Grammy award, Yeezy has been doing the most and it seems like it’s all finally become too much for his wife of six years.

Somewhere out there Candace Owens is plotting on how she’s going to pick up the Yeezus pieces left behind and mold it to her liking. We kid we kid…

Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be Eyeing Divorce Over Kanye’s Anti-Abortion Stance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: