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Charlotte Hornets Select Hannes Steinbach With the 14th Overall...

Charlotte Hornets Select Hannes Steinbach With the 14th Overall Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

The 6-foot-10 Steinbach needed just one season to prove he was worthy of a first-round selection, thanks largely to his hands and rebounding ability.

Published on June 23, 2026

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2026 NBA Draft - Round One
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Charlotte Hornets Select Hannes Steinbach With the 14th Overall Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets made a major move to address one of their most glaring roster needs Tuesday night, selecting Hannes Steinbach with the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The big man out of Washington joins a Charlotte young core that already features LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, and gives head coach Charles Lee a long-awaited interior presence to build around.

The 6-foot-10 Steinbach needed just one season to prove he was worthy of a first-round selection, thanks largely to his hands and rebounding ability.

As a freshman at Washington, the German forward averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field.

Most notable about Steinbach’s game is his impressive offensive rebounding, where he finished in the 95th percentile in offensive rebound percentage among players at his position. That skill set slots in perfectly alongside Charlotte’s three-point-heavy offensive attack, giving the Hornets a physical anchor who can create second-chance opportunities when perimeter shots don’t fall.

RELATED | The Top 15 All-Time Greatest Charlotte Hornets

Steinbach will need to improve his shooting at the NBA level, though his rebounding and touch around the basket are where he’ll stand out early in his career. The fit is clear, and his ability should complement the Hornets’ core while giving Lee another offensive option up front.

Charlotte continues to build toward a legitimate postseason push in 2026-27.

Charlotte Hornets Select Hannes Steinbach With the 14th Overall Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft was originally published on wfnz.com

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