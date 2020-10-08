New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump Over Failed Stimulus Talks

The stakes for this upcoming presidential election have never been higher amid the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn due to nationwide shutdowns. With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President Donald Trump and Democrats for the failure of a resolution.

Morning Consult, a Washington, D.C. data intelligence company, and POLITICO issued its latest poll numbers on Thursday from a two-day survey it conducted across Oct. 6 and Oct. 7. According to the Morning Consult breakdown of the numbers, 895 people were surveyed with a margin error accounting for three points.

This past Tuesday (Oct. 6), talks regarding a secondary stimulus package ended without relief for the American public and Trump’s stance then was that of a leader unwilling to budge over an $800 billion difference.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith,” Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

He added, “I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

The haggling over $800 billion, by no means a paltry amount, was also centered on key points of the stimulus package that neither Republicans nor Democrats were willing to budge on. It was perhaps this instance that has motivated Morning Consult/Politico poll to skew the way that it did.

Looking at the numbers, 35 percent of voters the blame on Democrats in Congress for the stimulus bill’s failure, with 32 percent of the polled saying Trump is to blame. Just 23 percent of the surveyed placed the blame on Republicans in Congress.

As expected, the poll’s numbers match with the party lineage of the polled with Democrats blaming Trump at a clip of 45 percent, and also placing the blame on Republican congressional members at 35 percent. The poll showed 66 percent of Republicans place the blame at the feet of Democrats. One of every four Republican Party voters blamed their side for the breakdown in talks, with 12 percent blaming Trump and 11 percent blaming congressional party members.

The all-important independent perspective was highlighted as well with 36 percent of them blaming Trump, while 30 percent placed the blame with congressional Democrats; 17 percent put the blame on congressional Republicans

Earlier Thursday (Oct. 8), Trump made an expected move to bring the $1,200 stimulus checks back on the table as he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi entered talks. Pelosi is pushing back on a standalone relief bill for the airline industry and will only accept a sweeping bill that covers all ground as introduced in House Democrats package.

