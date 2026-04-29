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Offset Alleges Security Guard Spat On Him Before Fight

Offset is fighting a lawsuit filed by a security guard at a Los Angeles dispensary who accuses him of assault.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Offset at Birthday Bash 2025.
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Offset is fighting a lawsuit filed by a security guard at a Los Angeles dispensary who accuses him of assault.

According to the complaint, Jim Sanchez claims the incident happened at a MedMen LAX location, where he asked Offset for identification upon entry. Sanchez alleges the request led to an argument, and that the rapper responded by punching him.

Sanchez also claims that after the initial altercation, members of Offset’s entourage joined in, allegedly beating him to the point he required hospitalization. He is seeking punitive, general, and special damages totaling $25,000.

Set has pushed back on those claims.

According to TMZ, he alleges the situation popped off after the security guard spat on him, which led to the fight.

In court documents, the former Migos member argues he should not be held responsible for any injuries tied to the incident.

“Atleast some of the acts complained of by Sanchez were provoked by his wrongful conduct. Sanchez was at fault in how he conducted himself.”

Offset is currently facing a misdemeanor charge in connection to the case and has pleaded not guilty. A court hearing is expected to take place on April 29.

The situation comes right after the Atlanta rapper was involved in a shooting incident in Florida. Despite being shot, he’s remained active and focused on moving forward. 

“Got to keep pushing, gladiator mentality, man. The show don’t ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enoug to be able to still move. So I’m still moving,” Offset said on the Creators Inc. Podcast.

Offset Alleges Security Guard Spat On Him Before Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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