The African-American Cultural Celebration Is Going Virtual

The 20th Annual African American Cultural Celebration is going virtual! All presentations and performances will be online-only this year. Register below for interactive sessions. Registration is limited for all sessions. Enjoy videos featuring regional artists and craftspeople demonstrating their skills as well as other on-demand videos from the museum; links coming soon! Many live-streaming sessions will be recorded and made available as videos on demand as well. All sessions are subject to change. Click here to go back to the home page.
All videos produced by the museum will be closed captioned. Many live-streaming sessions will include sign-language interpretation. Check individual session listings for details.
CELEBRATE MUSIC, MOVEMENT and DRAMA
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
One of the many highlights of the festival is the Music, Movement and Drama area, which features dynamic and engaging performances from talented artists across the state and beyond.
Hosted by Moses T. Alexander Greene, Founder/Artistic Director, Lī V Mahob Productions.
Featured performances:
- 105 Voices of History National HBCU Choir: “Lift Every Voice and Sing”
- The Allen Boys: sacred steel band
- North Carolina Association of Black Storytellers: storytelling vignettes
- Mahogany Stage: watch actors perform scenes from the play Frederick Douglass: Freedom in Mind, an imaginative telling of Douglass and other figures who helped to shape the concept of freedom and liberty in America
- Remembrance, a dance film in honor of Ring Shout traditions, choreographed by Tamara Williams, danced by the UNCC Dept. of Dance students, and filmed by Marlon Morrison.
CELEBRATE MUSIC, MOVEMENT and DRAMA replay
2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
CELEBRATE HISTORY, FILM, and ENTERPRISE
Hosted by Earl Ijames, Curator of African American, Agriculture and Community History, North Carolina Museum of History.
Farmer Brown and Daughter of Hertford County, NC
- 12:00 p.m.
- Register here!
- Farms provide North Carolinians with a deep-rooted sense of identity. They cultivate our state’s image and give our landscape its texture. Join Andrew Brown and his daughter Sharonda Brown –better known as Farmer Brown and Daughter from their popular Vimeo series– as they discuss the daily challenges and personal satisfaction in making a living off the land by providing locally-grown produce to their community.
The African-American Cultural Celebration Is Going Virtual was originally published on foxync.com