Lauren London Joins Snoop Dogg Biopic as His Mother

Beverly Tate, Snoop's mother, played a crucial role in shaping his spiritual foundation and giving him his iconic nickname.

Lauren London, who has collaborated with Snoop before, will portray the important maternal figure in the upcoming biopic.

The film, produced by Snoop and Imagine Entertainment, will feature music from his extensive catalog and is set to release in 2027.

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

The cast of Snoop is getting bigger, and another familiar face is joining the story of one of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

Lauren London has been cast as Beverly Tate, the late mother of Snoop Dogg, in Universal Pictures’ upcoming biopic. London will star opposite Jonathan Daviss, who will portray Snoop, and Myles Bullock, who has been cast as Dr. Dre.

A Major Role in Snoop’s Story

Beverly Tate played an important role in shaping the man who would become Snoop Dogg.

She served as a church choir director and helped establish the spiritual foundation that Snoop has continued to reference throughout his career.

She also gave her son the nickname that eventually became his stage name. As a child, Calvin Broadus Jr. loved the Peanuts character Snoopy, so his mother began calling him “Snoopy.”

That childhood nickname eventually evolved into Snoop Dogg, one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop.

Tate died in 2021, but Snoop has continued to honor her. He dedicated his 2025 gospel album, Altar Call, to his mother and spoke about the lasting impact she had on his life.

“The spirit of my mother will forever live within me,” Snoop said while announcing the project.

Lauren London and Snoop Have History

London’s casting also adds another layer to the project because she has crossed paths with Snoop throughout her career.

She appeared in Snoop’s 2002 music video for “From tha Chuuuch to da Palace” and later appeared in the video for his 2004 hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

The two were also part of the 2019 Celebration of Life for Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles. London delivered an emotional tribute to Hussle, her longtime partner, while Snoop reflected on his friendship with the late rapper.

Who Is Behind the Biopic?

Craig Brewer is directing Snoop from a rewritten screenplay originally written by Joe Robert Cole.

Snoop Dogg is producing the project alongside Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker and Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer.

The film will feature music from Snoop’s extensive catalog and will be the first movie produced under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Universal Pictures currently has Snoop scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2027.

With London now joining the cast as one of the most important people in Snoop’s life, fans are getting an early glimpse at how the film plans to tell the story behind the icon.

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