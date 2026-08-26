It’s National Dog Day: Here’s Where Your Pup Can Score Some Freebies

Source: RoyalTea / Radio One Digital

Today is National Dog Day, which means your four-legged family member deserves a little extra attention. And if you’re looking for an excuse to spoil your dog without spending a lot of money, several businesses are offering special treats and freebies today.

Here are a few deals worth checking out:

Dutch Bros: Free Dog Bandana

Dutch Bros is celebrating National Dog Day with a free dog bandana with the purchase of a medium or large drink at participating locations.

The offer begins at 5 a.m. on August 26, while supplies last. There’s a limit of five bandanas per customer, and ordering ahead doesn’t guarantee you’ll get one.

And if your dog is just there for the treats, Dutch Bros also offers its dog-friendly Dutch Pup Cup.

Scooter’s Coffee: A Special Pup Cup

Scooter’s Coffee is giving dogs their own National Dog Day treat.

Participating locations are offering a fall-inspired Pup Cup featuring whipped cream, a crunchy dog treat and a light sprinkle of cinnamon. The offer is available August 26 while supplies last, with a purchase required.

Petco: Treat Your Dog While You Shop

Petco is also celebrating National Dog Day with special promotions and its National Dog Day collection.

Petco has been running dog-focused events and giveaways throughout August, including free food tastings and pup treats at participating stores. Its current store-event calendar lists a free pumpkin pup cup event as well.

Chick-Fil-A

Manu Chick-Fil-A locations offer free pup cups. Locations vary.

Don’t Forget the Local Spots

National Dog Day is also a good excuse to check with your favorite local coffee shops, restaurants, breweries and pet stores. Some individual locations may offer pup cups, treats or other promotions even if the deal isn’t available nationwide.

Just make sure you call ahead or check the business’s social media before making a special trip. Many of these promotions are limited to participating locations and can run out.

Of course, you don’t have to spend a dime to celebrate your dog.

The cutie pie above is my pup!