Kanye West is facing two class-action lawsuits and up to $30 million in damages after allegations that he failed to pay up to 1,000 performers and staff at his Sunday Service shows, according to Page Six. Headkrack​ breaks it all down and it looks like another music festival will be canceled this year due to COVID & why rapper Rod Wave is calling out his label.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Lawsuit Claims Kanye West Failed To Pay 1,000 Performers & Staff At His Sunday Service Shows [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: