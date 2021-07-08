Saweetie & Justine Skye Headline Samsung x Billboard’s First-Ever Songs of Summer Concert

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Samsung is wrapping up its Summer of Galaxy event with the help of the Icy Prince$$ and one of R&B’s brightest stars.

Wednesday (Jul.7), Samsung announced its first-ever Songs of Summer concert with Billboard, and to kick things off, Saweetie and Justine Skye will provide the vibes. The concert powered by Billboard’s Songs of the Summer Chart will serve as the perfect wrap-up for Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy month-long event that saw the global music authority partner with the Korean tech giant to help reveal its new annual Songs of the Summer chart that tracks the top artists of the season.

The Summer of Galaxy Event gives Samsung Galaxy owners every reason to flex because they get exclusive deals and perks, like the fact they will be able to see Saweetie and Justine Skye perform during a stream of the event and enjoy one-of-a-kind performances on Billboard.com for free99. To claim their free ticket to the virtual event, all they have to do is open up the Samsung Members app to redeem a complimentary code to view the show beginning July 16.

For non Galaxy phone owners, don’t worry. You can join in on the fun, but it’s only going to cost you $10 to watch Saweetie and Justine Skye do what they do best via Billboard.com.

Even though Summer of Galaxy is coming to a close, there is still time for you to redeem rewards from Billboard, Twitch, UberEats, YouTube Premium, and more just by heading here.

The concert will be available to stream between July 16 to July 19.

Photo: Samsung / Billboard

