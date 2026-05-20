CTB Ralo Talks Growth, Sound and Ambition on ‘Freestyles’ Pod

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

CTB Ralo is betting on consistency, self-belief and a sound he refuses to let anyone box him in.

During a recent conversation with DJ Remedy on K97.5’s “The Freestyles,” the Henderson-area artist, who reps the 252, opened up about his musical identity, growing fan base and plans for what comes next.

While some listeners may place parts of his catalog under the drill umbrella, Ralo made clear he does not want that label to define him.

“I ain’t really trying to do that,” he said, explaining that calling an artist drill can put them “in a box” before listeners hear the full range of the music.

Instead, Ralo described his style in broader terms, saying, “I’m really on some Get Money Club, pretty girls, pretty women.”

The comment matched the larger point of the interview: his music reflects hustle, lifestyle and energy, not just one trend or subgenre.

Ralo also spoke candidly about support beyond his hometown. Rather than getting stuck on who is not listening nearby, he said he has seen momentum build in other markets.

“Most of my streams coming like Philadelphia, up north,” he said, adding that out-of-town support has helped push his name further.

That mindset appears to fuel his confidence. Ralo told Remedy he believes he is one opportunity away from a major breakthrough.

“If they let me in the industry, it’s over,” he said.

The interview ended with Ralo performing a freestyle and plugging new music.

He said he recently released “Dope Boy Champion,” a six-song project, and teased another release on the way, “Lakeisha Son.”

For Ralo, the message was simple: stay locked in, keep building and let the music speak.