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“The Chi” Returns for Its Final Season This Week

“The Chi” returns May 22 for its eighth and final season, bringing one last chapter to the hit Chicago-based drama series.

Published on May 20, 2026

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The Chi Final Season
Source: Paramount / Paramount+

After years of drama, heartbreak, growth, and unforgettable moments, The Chi is officially coming to an end.

The hit series created by Lena Waithe returns for its eighth and final season this Friday, May 22, on Paramount+ with Showtime.

One Last Ride Through Chicago

Since premiering in 2018, The Chi has become one of television’s most impactful Black dramas, telling stories centered around life, survival, relationships, and community on Chicago’s South Side.

Over the years, the show built a loyal fanbase by blending real-life issues with emotional storytelling and character development that kept viewers invested season after season.

Now, the final chapter is here.

What to Expect This Season

According to the official trailer and series details, Season 8 picks up following major fallout and rising tensions within the community. Old alliances are tested, relationships shift, and several characters are forced to confront the consequences of past decisions.

The final season will include 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays.

The cast will once again feature fan favorites including:

  • Jacob Latimore
  • Luke James
  • Jason Weaver
  • Lynn Whitfield
  • Birgundi Baker
  • Shamon Brown Jr.

More Than Just a TV Show

For many viewers, The Chi became more than entertainment.

The series opened conversations around family, trauma, violence, love, mental health, and identity in Black communities while also helping spotlight Chicago stories through a different lens than mainstream media often shows.

Its success also helped continue Lena Waithe’s impact as one of the most influential Black creators in television.

The End of an Era

Fans online have already started reacting emotionally to the show ending, with many calling it the end of an era for Black television.

After eight seasons, The Chi leaves behind a major legacy and a fanbase that has grown with the characters over the years.

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