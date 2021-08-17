Fully Vaccinated Woman Dies 1 Day After COVID-19 Diagnosis

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

NewsWatch 12 reported that Saturday in Oregon, the Josephine County Public Health Officials announced the death of two individuals due to Coronavirus. One of the two was fully vaccinated.

One victim, was a 74-year-old man, that tested positive for Covid-19 on August 3rd and died August 12 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. Officials say he had not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The second victim was a 47-year-old woman, she was diagnosed on August 9th and died the following day at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass.

According to health officials did state that both the woman and man had underlying conditions, but they were not specified.

The are at least 10 peoplle that have died in Oregon in July that were fully vaccinated.