Want To Get A COVID-19 Test?

It has never been easier or faster to get tested for COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or think you may have COVID-19, you should get tested. Below are ways to go about getting a COVID-19 test.

 

Option 1: NO-COST Community Testing Event Finder

There are no-cost community testing events across the state. Check the NO-COST Community Testing Event Finder to see if there is an event near you. CLICK HERE

Option 2: Test Site Finder

Local health departments, pharmacies, urgent care and other locations also provide testing. There may be a fee. Use the Test Site Finder to find locations near you. CLICK HERE

Option 3: NO-COST COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit Program

Residents 18 and older can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for those aged 2-17. CLICK HERE

Option 4: Pick up an at-home testing kit at your pharmacy

At-home COVID-19 tests are an option for anyone who can’t make it to a testing site. Check with your local pharmacy for availability.

Option 5: Your health care provider

Your regular health care provider may also have testing available. Contact your provider for details.

 

