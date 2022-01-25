Is Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Raising Their Child as Gender Fluid?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

First of all, congratulations are in order for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy for bringing in a new baby into this world!

But they decided to not announce what the gender of the baby is, so we don’t know if they had a girl or a boy. Which is completely their business!

One news blogger ran with this information and made a post that said Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were going to be raising their child as gender fluid. Gender fluid meaning “denoting or relating to a person who does not identify themselves as having a fixed gender.”

Jeannie Mai responded to this nonsense and said “if doing the most was a post.”

We all will be finding out the gender of their baby on Wednesday 1/26/2022 during the newest episode of The Real.

I don’t even watch The Real, but I guess I will be tuning in to see if they had a Snowman Jr!

