Ayeeedubb
HomeAyeeedubb

Is Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Raising Their Child as Gender Fluid?

Is Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Raising Their Child as Gender Fluid?

Dreamville Festival 2022

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

First of all, congratulations are in order for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy for bringing in a new baby into this world!

But they decided to not announce what the gender of the baby is, so we don’t know if they had a girl or a boy.  Which is completely their business!

One news blogger ran with this information and made a post that said Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were going to be raising their child as gender fluid. Gender fluid meaning “denoting or relating to a person who does not identify themselves as having a fixed gender.”

Jeannie Mai responded to this nonsense and said “if doing the most was a post.”

We all will be finding out the gender of their baby on Wednesday 1/26/2022 during the newest episode of The Real.

I don’t even watch The Real, but I guess I will be tuning in to see if they had a Snowman Jr!

Also On K97.5:
Videos
Latest
Close