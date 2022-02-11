Future “Worst Day,” Jim Jones ft. VL Deck “Batman” & More

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Not too long ago social media was buzzing when pics of Future kicking it with YouTube “dating advisor” Kevin Samuels hit the Internet. And now, we find out the two came together to get to the bottom of Future’s problem with his love life.

In his visuals to “Worst Day,” Future opens up to Kevin Samuels about his hate for Valentine’s Day and his addiction to spoiling women on the day of lovers. No one’s putting a gun to the man’s head to splurge on these women but to each his own.

Back in Harlem, Jim Jones might not be able to get any respect at the Gucci department store but the streets still salute the Harlemnite, and in his clip to the VL Deck assisted “Batman,” Capo and VL take over the parking lot of a Food Mart before making it rain on a couple of female amateur boxers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y and The Alchemist, Troy Ave, and more.

FUTURE – “WORST DAY”

JIM JONES FT. VL DECK – “BATMAN”

CURREN$Y & THE ALCHEMIST – “THE TONIGHT SHOW”

TROY AVE – “PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS/SO TOXIC”

DUSTY LOCANE – “REWIND”

SAUCE WALKA, VOOCHIE P & LIL SAUCE WHITE – “KARATE BODY”

BOUNTY KILLER & JAHSHII – “WHEN WE A STEP”

SIX 3 & ASIAN DOLL – “TWERK WAR”

