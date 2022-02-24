LO DOWN: Popular Blog Under Fire After Declaring Queen Elizabeth Dead

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When it was announced last week that the 95-year-old British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth was hit with COVID British news outlets assured the public that she was quickly recovering and only experiencing mild symptoms. But one blog seems to think differently.

Popular influencer and owner of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee who’s known for getting all the exclusive celebrity tea says he has inside information that the queen is actually DEAD! Now we know the first rule of good journalism is to fact check or confirm with legitimate sources like the BBC, CNN, or other reputable news sites before running with a headline but Lee says his source is so good it doesn’t matter who tries to deny it! Lore’l has the LO DOWN on the story!

Although the Instagram posts have since been deleted, over on Twitter Jason is still sticking to his script. We guess only time will tell. We surely hope the Queen is still with us!

