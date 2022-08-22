Cardi B Responds To Misogynist Comparison To Influencer Andrew Tate

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

UFC star Jake Shields compared rapper Cardi B to divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate who has been banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram due to his hateful and toxic influence on young men.

Shields wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally find with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians.” In a second tweet, he wrote, “Tate’s main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money.” He added, “Cardi’s is go do drugs, fuck random men and go through life as a brain dead Moron.”

Cardi responded to the message writing, “I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t pop pills, I don’t do coke, I’m a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work…but hey let me put Cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and rape.”

Per Bossip, some of Tate’s most egregious acts include being kicked off the reality competition series Big Brother in 2016 after a video of him beating an ex-girlfriend with a belt surfaced.

He also advocated for rape victims to “bear responsibility” for their assaults and has made numerous videos calling women property and encouraging men to pursue young women who are easy to control.

Tate also founded “Hustler’s University” a multi-level marketing scheme that duped his loyal followers into spending money on monthly memberships where they got unaccredited information on topics like cryptocurrency.

