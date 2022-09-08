K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Janet Jackson is in these NYFW streets, and you better believe she’s dressed to kill! The icon showed up at Christian Siriano’s fashion show, rocking an all-black look by the designer.

Of course, Jackson enjoyed the fashion festivities from the front row while donning a long, black trench coat, a sheer top with a black bra underneath, and high waist, wide-leg black trousers. She accessorized the Christian Siriano look with black bangles, stud earrings, and a black bag. Her textured hair was pulled up at the top, and the rest flowed down her back.

Siriano was over the moon to have Jackson attend his show. He posted a picture of the two of them with a heartful caption. “Anddd sometimes you get JANET JACKSON to come to your show! What an honor to kick off #fashionweekwith this Icon!!!! Oh what a night, more tomorrow .”

Jackson shared Siriano’s cheerful sentiments. She posted a reel to her Instagram account detailing her entrance, front row experience, and even a post-fashion show dinner that captured a toast in the designer’s honor. She captioned her reel with, “I LUV you @csiriano .”

Janet Jackson has been stylishly making her rounds at NYFW, and we are all over it. She accepted the Icon of the Year award at the Harlem’s Fashion Row show sporting a snazzy Off White ensemble.

If we don’t see any more looks from NYFW, we’ve seen enough thanks to Ms. Jackson.

Janet Jackson Attends The Christian Siriano Fashion Show Draped In The Designer’s Threads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com