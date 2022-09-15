Howard University Gets Their Own Air Jordan 6 Courtesy of Jordan Brand

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone knows that some of the best Air Jordans that drop are “Friends & Family” exclusives. Kicks intended college athletes that end up on the secondary market for tens of thousands of dollars.

That being said, it looks like Howard University—recently announced as a Jordan Brand partner school—just got some heavy drip courtesy of Jordan Brand in the form of exclusive Air Jordan 6’s that bare the school’s red, white and blue colors along with the University’s emblem. Nice Kicks is reporting that the new and unreleased heat has been made just for the bison ballers and friends and family of the University as Jordan Brand continues to play with sneakerheads’ emotions out here.

The sneaker uses a white leather base with navy and red accenting seen throughout. The tongue is seen in navy with the tongue pouch in red that features Howard’s HU logo and metallic gold lace locks with red Jumpman branding. Navy and red are seen again on the pulltabs on the heel with a Howard University logo featuring HU’s Bison and the year HU was founded stitched on the heel. Navy and red are seen again on the midsole with translucent hits featured on the outsole to finish off the sneaker.

These are hella fire.

Unfortunately, like we stated before, these will remain a Howard University exclusive and won’t hit the shelves for public consumption. Best case scenario, a similar colorway will release at some point without the “HU” stitching or any reference to Howard University in general, a la the “Georgetown” Air Jordan 6’s that dropped a few weeks ago.

Check out pics of the Air Jordan 6 “Howard University” PE’s below and let us know if you wish Jordan Brand would drop these for the public or if you’re cool with them being strictly for friends and family of the Jumpman and HU in the comments section below.

