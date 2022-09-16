Fat Joe Performs ‘All The Way Up’ At Legendary NYC Italian Restaurant RAO’s

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe is still celebrating his birthday. He closed out the legendary RAO’s and performed “All The Way Up” in iconic fashion.

The Bronx native’s year continues to get better and better. As per Page Six the “Lean Back” MC rented out the eatery for friends and family in honor of his 52nd birthday, which was almost a month ago. The invite list read like a who’s who of names spanning from sports, fashion, music and media. In the house were the likes of George Clinton, Bun B, celebrity bail bondsman Ira Judelson, Shawn Pecas, and more.

While the restaurant typically plays soft background music to set the mood for their patrons, the owners switched things up and played his mega hit “All The Way Up.” Fat Joe was handed a microphone and he performed his verse to a roaring reception for all those that were in attendance.

An unidentified source told the celebrity gossip site all the details. “The place went wild! Everyone was singing,” the spy told Page Six. “The playlist went from Frankie Valli and Frank Sinatra to Fat Joe’s ‘All The Way Up,’ and he belted his [verses] out. Everyone joined in, including the staff”.

Earlier this week it was announced the Starz network ordered a pilot starring Joe Crack. The untitled talk show series will be produced by both Diddy’s RevoltTV and LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment.

