THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

How close is too close?! Shameka called in for advice because she says her dating life is suffering because of the close relationship she has with her child’s father. Although she says it all about the kids, her prospects think that she’s a little too close for comfort!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Shameka says that sometimes her Childs father will come over and spend the night so the children can keep their routine and sleep in their own bed ands even answers the door when dates come to pick her up. Do you think there should be boundaries even in coparenting relationships? The Hustlers’ called in and had a lot to say! Listen and let us know if you agree!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

AFAF: The Men I Date Are Intimidated With My Co-Parenting Relationship! was originally published on themorninghustle.com