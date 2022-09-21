Future “I’M DAT N****,” Wiz Khalifa ft. Girl Talk “Big Daddy Wiz” & More | Daily Visuals 9.21.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Toxic King had a pretty busy Summer ’22 with all the guest features he dished out along with his own solo work. Now Future looks to continue his grind into the fall as he comes through with a new video that also serves as a reminder of who he is.

In his latest visuals for “I’M DAT N****,” the ATLien travels to France where he takes to the streets of Paris with his team to ball out and get some shopping done at luxury stores before kicking it at the hotel with some thick French beauties. Oui oui indeed.

Back in the States, Wiz Khalifa enjoys some thick female company of his own and for his clip to the Girl Talk assisted “Big Daddy Wiz” throws himself a house party with many women in attendance. There are also scenes of Khalifa hanging out and watching a movie with his son Sebastian.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BIG30, Bankroll Freddie, and more.

FUTURE – “I’M DAT N****”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. GIRL TALK – “BIG DADDY WIZ”

BIG30 – “ON MY MAMA”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “TRAP 2 RAP”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “TOMMY BUNZ”

SADA BABY – “RIKO SUAVE”

LARRY JUNE – “I’LL MAKE TIME”

MILA J FT. BATTLECAT – “WELCOME TO THE WEST”

FREDO BANG – “BEE CRAZY”

