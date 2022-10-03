I’ll Buy An L: Snoop Dogg Steals The Show On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Appearance

As spotted onthe Long Beach, California native paid a visit to Pat Sajak and Vanna White, and needless to say, he did not disappoint. Off the rip, the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper was ready to play and was quick with tapping the buzzer. While Snoop Dogg missed the mark on several attempts, these moments made the episode so memorable. During the “What Are You Doing?” category he hilariously guessed “baking brownies” when the answer was actually “baking onions”. One of his other contestants chimed in after the gaff saying “Martha’s gonna be disappointed. Martha’s going to be upset”.