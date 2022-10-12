Marvel Studios Pushing Back Release Dates Of ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ & Other Films

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Once again Disney and Marvel Studios are pushing back release dates for some of their most anticipated films for reasons that they’re not explaining just yet.

The Verge is reporting that highly-anticipated films like Blade, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars and Deadpool 3 are getting new release dates and releasing up to a year later than previously announced. Though it’s been reported that Blade’s director Bassam Tariq left the film for reasons unknown, there isn’t much explanation as to why all the other films are being pushed back as of right now.

Could be the scripts need improvement to Marvel’s plan on developing a new special-effects team as the CGI after Avengers: Endgame really fell off something horribly (no shots).

Blade aside, most of these movies are only being pushed back by a few months, and their delays likely won’t have all that significant an impact on the overall shape of the MCU’s future. But it’s unclear how, if at all, their being pushed back might impact any of the announced shows coming out in the next few years that might somehow connect to their big blockbuster events.

Blade is moving from November 3rd, 2023, to September 6th, 2024. The currently untitled Deadpool movie is moving from September 6th, 2023, to November 8th, 2024. Fantastic Four is moving from November 8th, 2024, to February 14th, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars is moving from November 7th, 2025, to May 1st, 2026.



Deadpool 3 probably hurts the most at this point as fans were left in a state of ecstasy when they learned Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in the highly-anticipated threequel.

As for the rest of the films, we don’t mind waiting so long as the product is worth the wait especially if it means better CGI than we’ve gotten in the past few Marvel films. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Marvel pushing back so many of their films? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Marvel Studios Pushing Back Release Dates Of ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ & Other Films appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Marvel Studios Pushing Back Release Dates Of ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ & Other Films was originally published on hiphopwired.com