Two Shot, Other Injuries At Asian Doll Concert at Livingstone College

Officials are investigating a shooting at Livingstone College’s homecoming concert, featuring rapper Asian Doll.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that officers were called to the campus in Salisbury, 25 miles northeast of Charlotte, at around 11pm Saturday night (October 15). Two people were shot and others sustained injuries as they were fleeing from the shooting.

Video footage shows that a fight broke out as Asian Doll was performing on stage between two attendees. One of them, a non-student, then opened fire. A male victim with a gunshot wound was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, where he was in stable condition. A female victim was treated for a graze at a local hospital and was released. No arrests have been made.

In a statement, Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said that the school’s priority is to ensure students’ mental health and evaluate public safety measures to create a safe environment. The school is cooperating with police as they investigate. “I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence,” Davis said.